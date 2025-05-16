SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the Florida Panthers set to host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Sunrise, Panthers fans are expected to show up with their team pride.

The Panthers have an opportunity to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs at home in front of their fans, Friday night.

Lauren Cochran, the team’s chief marketing officer, told 7News she’s excited to watch the game and see how fans show off their pride.

“Playoff hockey is the best and, obviously, I’m biased, but Florida Panthers fans are also the best,” she said.

With the potential series clincher set to kick off at 8 p.m., fans are getting ready to show up in force to support their team.

Many of those die-hard fans are expected to look through one of the team stores inside Amerant Bank Arena. Fans are also encouraged to bring their own custom team gear.

“We have incredibly creative fans, and it’s really fun to see, so every game, we’re on the look for it, and make sure to follow our FLA Team Shop Instagram handle, because we like to feature our fans in our merchandise,” Cochran said.

Fans can find a wide variety of gear in the stores for children and adults, including keychains, oversized hats and jerseys for their favorite players.

“Well, of course, everybody’s sporting their favorite players with all of the jerseys that we have, but we just did an exciting collaboration with Palm Tree Crew. We also have overalls,” said Cochran.

Fans can also expect every trip to the stores to be different, featuring new and unique merchandise. For fans who can’t make it to the stores during the game, they can also visit the team’s flagship store located at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, or online by clicking here.

“Please make sure that you’re coming back and visiting. We have new products coming in all the time, the widest variety of Panthers merchandise, so make sure to stop by PantherLand or FLA Team Shop,” said Cochran.

The store prides itself on its ability to offer something special for every fan.

“it’s just really speaking to the testament of our fandom and the incredible fans that we have here in South Florida,” Cochran said.

