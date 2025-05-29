FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Panthers fans across South Florida are once again ready to cheer on the Cats to a repeat performance.

Fans watched from bars all across South Florida as the Panthers secured their spot in the Stanley Cup finals for the third year in a row after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in game five, Wednesday night, scoring five goals in the final two periods.

Fans in Raleigh had a front-row seat, saying they were confident the comeback cats would make it again.

“I think it was the best $400 I’ve ever spent in my life,” said one fan. “I knew that we were going to secure our Stanley Cup finals tonight, and boy oh boy.”

“I don’t even have words; my heart is out of my chest,” said another fan.

“I thought it was Black Friday or something,” said another fan. “All I know is we’re living in an incredible movie, and it’s a blessing that we have.”

The Panthers are set to face the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. If the latter wins, this year’s Stanley Cup finals will be a repeat of last season’s.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said a man. “I mean, any time we have a Panthers shirt that says champions, I’m so happy. Playing the Oilers again, I mean, we went to the finals, lost, came back with vengeance, and won. They went to the finals and lost. I’m worried they might come back with vengeance, but I’m confident in our abilities and confident in our team.”

According to The Athletic, when the Panthers are at home, they have the third-highest attendance per game in the National Hockey League.

Merchandise for the Eastern Conference finals champions will be available at the Baptist Health IcePlex starting at 10:00 a.m.

“It’s going to be a hell of a final if it is the Oilers we have to go up against them and if it’s the Dallas we’re going to go even harder,” said a man.

“Honestly, it doesn’t matter. Bring it. I think my team’s [The Panthers] is going to win no matter what,” said a woman.

Fans can purchase 2025 Eastern Conference Champions merchandise at Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex and online. Click here for more information.

Single-game tickets for the Stanley Cup Final will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

