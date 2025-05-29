FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Panthers fans across South Florida are once again ready to cheer on the cats to a repeat performance.

Fans watched from bars all across South Florida as the Panthers secured their spot in the Stanley Cup finals for the third year in a row after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in game five, Wednesday night, scoring five goals in the final two periods.

Fans in Raleigh had a front-row seat, saying they were confident the comeback cats would make it again.

“I think it was the best $400 I’ve ever spent in my life,” said one fan. “I knew that we were going to secure our Stanley Cup finals tonight, and boy oh boy.”

“I thought it was Black Friday or something,” said another fan. “All I know is we’re living in an incredible movie, and it’s a blessing that we have.”

The Panthers are set to face the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. If the latter win, this year’s Stanley Cup finals will be a repeat of last season’s.

According to the Athletic, when the Panthers are home, they have the third most fans per game present in the National Hockey League.

Merchandise for the Eastern Conference finals champions will be available at the Baptist Health IcePlex starting at 10:00 a.m.

