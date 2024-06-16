SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The game that could bring the Florida Panthers their first-ever Stanley Cup is not taking place at home, but South Florida is still showing them some love this Father’s Day weekend.

Loyal fans on Saturday morning eagerly flocked to the team’s store at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale to grab some last-minute gear un preparation for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Cats and the Edmonton Oilers. The Florida team could make history on the ice.

Fans who spoke with 7News are all hoping for one thing.

If they win tonight, it’ll be the first time in 26 years that a team has swept the Stanley Cup,” said Larry.

When asked whether the Panthers will be able to pull off the sweep, another fan said. “I hope, I really hope. A sweep would be so supreme.”

“Pretty exciting, It’s been a long time, 30 years, since they first started out here, so it’s pretty important, They’ve got a big fan base out here,” said Danny.

“We’re sweeping it tonight, that’s the thing,” said Kelly, another shopper. “We’re here to support, we’re going to get the sweep done, that’s it.”

The shopping frenzy happened hours before Amerant Bank Arena hosts a sold-out watch party.

Fans agree there are essential items needed to successfully enjoy the game.

“Beer,” said George.

“Probably cow bells, because I want to save my voice,” said a fan.

“Alcohol,” said Kelly. “Lots of room to stand up and jump around, make sure you’re not knocking anything over, kicking over any tables. When they score, when it’s power play, you’ve got to have plenty of room to do your dance.”

Just after 6:30 p.m., 7News cameras captured employees at the Cats Cantina inside the Amerant Bank Arena as they got ready for the sold-out event.

An expected 19,000 Panthers will be celebrating well into Father’s Day if the team defeats the Oilers.

