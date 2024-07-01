FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The skies opened up above Fort Lauderdale Beach during the Florida Panthers’ championship parade, but the relentless rain did not dampen the spirits of fans who showed up in big numbers to cheer on their hometown team, who came back with their first Stanley Cup.

7News cameras captured fans chanting as they lined up along A1A, late Sunday morning.

“We got the cup! We got the cup!” they chanted.

The crowd trying to drink it all in and savor the Panthers’ Stanley Cup Final win, even in the pouring rain.

“This is Canada crying on South Florida right now,” said a fan.

“America’s team,” said another fan.

“We love them. We’ve gotta be here, rain or shine,” said Panthers fan Lois Emmanuelli.

And despite the soggy conditions, the fans turned out. A huge crowd dressed in red lined the parade route.

“Let’s go, Panthers!” they chanted.

Attendees followed big red buses that were carrying the champions to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, where the stage was set for a huge party welcoming Lord Stanley to South Florida.

“Stanley Cup, I mean, greatest trophy in sports,” said Panthers fan Mike Nadal.

There was lots of singing, shouting, screaming and even swimming, since everyone was soaked anyway.

A Panther player or two also hopped in the water as they celebrated the win with their faithful fans, who told 7News that even though the series went seven games, they never had a doubt their team would take the top prize.

“They’re so damn good. We knew it was going to happen this year,” said Panthers fan Derek McGee.

“I’m excited for them. I knew they were going to win,” said Emmanuelli.

One fan even went as far as making a bold prediction for 2025.

“It is totally awesome. We are the champions, and we’ll be the champions next year, too,” he said.

The party may have wrapped up, but bragging rights last a year.

