SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored his second goal of the night with 2:40 left to cap a rally from three goals down, and the Florida Panthers pulled off their biggest comeback of the season to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday night.

Detroit led 4-1 with less than 30 seconds left in the second period, but from there, it was all Florida. Lars Eller, Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, and Carter Verhaeghe had three assists.

Andreas Englund got his first goal in more than two years, Marco Kasper also had his first of the season, and Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher also scored for Detroit. Moritz Seider had two assists, but the Red Wings lost their fifth straight.

Reinhart’s goal was 3:52 into the game — his 200th with the Panthers — and gave Florida a 1-0 lead, but Detroit scored the next four.

It was only the third instance of a 4-0 run in a game by Detroit this season, and it still wasn’t enough.

Englund’s third career goal was his first since Oct. 17, 2024 at Montreal — and his other goal, in 2023, was at Toronto. He hadn’t scored in 85 games on U.S. soil before Thursday. Kasper’s goal just past the midpoint of the second period pushed the Detroit lead to 4-1, prompting some boos from an impatient home crowd.

Those who stuck around were rewarded.

Forsling scored with 18 seconds left in the second to get Florida within two, and Lundell connected 2:32 into the third to make it 4-3. Eller tied it with 3:31 remaining and then Lundell got the winner less than a minute later.

The Panthers entered Thursday as the only team in the NHL without a point against a divisional opponent yet this season. They’re now 1-4-0 in games against Atlantic Division rivals.

Up next

Red Wings: At Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

Panthers: At St. Louis on Saturday night.

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