HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and several teammates spent a day visiting young patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, bringing smiles and support to children unable to leave their beds.

“We walked in, and all the nice, really nice welcome that they did to us was amazing. So it’s heartwarming for us, and we’re really, really happy to be here,” Barkov said.

The players spent time in the hospital’s Child Life Zone, playing games, taking photos, and sharing moments of joy with the children. For young fans like Sebastian, the visit was unforgettable.

“I can’t believe I met all the players, and I got them to sign my hat. My grandpa was a firefighter, that’s why he got me this. And like, I’m at almost every game, and it’s just amazing,” Sebastian said.

Hospital CEO Caitlin Stella highlighted the impact of the visit.

“Kids can be kids, kids can play. And to have their heroes, the Panthers, here just hanging out like friends, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Stella said.

For Barkov, who has a child of his own, the experience was just as meaningful.

“Seeing kids and hanging out with the kids—I have a kid at home, so it’s always fun, bringing back memories from myself being a kid. So it’s nice to be around kids,” Barkov said.

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of giving back.

“It was really inspiring and kind of for us. I mean, obviously, it’s so tough being in their situations, and coming here and being able to put a smile on their face is something special for sure,” Verhaeghe said.

To date, Barkov has raised more than $420,000 for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

