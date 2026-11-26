SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov returned to the Florida lineup in style, with Marchand getting three assists and Barkov scoring an empty-netter to help the Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett, Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen also had goals for Florida, which got both Marchand and Barkov back after each missed nearly two months with knee injuries suffered in the season’s opening week.

It was Barkov’s first home game for Florida since the final game of the 2025 Stanley Cup final. Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.

Dylan Cozens and Philip Tomasino had goals 41 seconds apart early in the second period for Ottawa, with Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson picking up assists on both as the Senators took a 2-1 lead.

The rest of the game was all Florida, and Ottawa’s nine-game point streak (7-0-2) came to an end. Michael Amadio scored with 51 seconds left for the Senators.

Mikkola tied it for Florida midway through the second period and Marchand — stickhandling around a pair of Senators — set up Lundell for the goal that gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead going into the third.

Bennett’s goal with 10:43 left sealed it, beating Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark from close range for a 4-2 lead. The play started with Florida goalie Jacob Markstrom coming way out of the net, nearly to the blue line, to send a loose puck to the right-wing boards. Marchand played it to Lundell, who set up Bennett.

Ullmark entered the game as the NHL’s leader this season with a 1.44 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

The Panthers solved him, becoming the first team to score four on Ullmark this season. In his first 13 appearances this season, Ullmark allowed three goals only once — in a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Nov. 12.

Up next

Senators: At Tampa Bay on Friday.

Panthers: At Washington on Friday.

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