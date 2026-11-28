WASHINGTON (AP) — Sam Bennett scored with 24 seconds remaining, the 200th goal of his career, and the Florida Panthers rallied past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Friday.

Bennett redirected a shot by Matthew Tkachuk past Washington goaltender Logan Thompson for his 12th of the season. He has five goals in his past three games, including a hat trick against Buffalo on Nov. 21.

Aaron Ekblad and Eetu Loustarinen also scored for the Panthers, who have won three straight. Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists.

Rookie defenseman Cole Hutson scored twice for the Capitals, opening the scoring in the first period on the power play and going coast-to-coast to give Washington a 2-1 lead with 6:54 to go. His 18 points are third among rookies behind Chicago’s Roman Kantserov (20) and Vegas’s Trevor Connelly (19).

Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for the Panthers, while Thompson had 28 for Washington.

Ryan Leonard, Justin Sourdif, Ivan Miroshnichenko and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had one assist for the Capitals.

Loustarinen tied it with 4:18 remaining in regulation, scoring on a set play one-timer. Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell had the assists.

Marchand has four points in two games since returning from an injured left knee.

Washington has lost six of seven, all in regulation.

Up next

Panthers: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Capitals: Host St. Louis on Saturday.

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