SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ahead of the Florida Panthers’ season opener in North Carolina, their home stadium in Sunrise is previewing a new fan experience and tasty eats fans can enjoy at home games.

Stadium officials want fans to be wowed with a renovated Champions Club presented by JetBlue. The space was transformed with one goal in mind: making fans feel like champions.

The area has its walls covered with some of the Cats’ biggest moments and even has a speakeasy tucked inside.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Stevenson told 7News the renovated space is very special to the team.

“It’s a true tribute and homage to the ’24 and the ’25 wins, and this is premium,” he said.

The Champions Club then expands into dining, giving fans a place to enjoy the game with a great view. The stadium has a new hospitality partner, Sodexo Live, which serves a mix of new bites and fan favorites like pizza, gelato, cookies and more.

7News cameras also captured the BMW Preserve, which seeks to give fans an upscale experience while at the stadium.

“Every night there will be live entertainment. Think saxophonist, pianist, three-piece jazz band, etc,” said Stevenson.

In addition to the live entertainment, there will be rotating chefs and two action stations where guests can have their food prepared in front of them.

“In the BMW Club, again, this is a premium space that guests get to come, enjoy a variety of different things,” said Executive Chef Ahren Beer. “We have sushi, we have raw bars, we have fresh-made pizzas, intricate salads being made, live action stations, so it’s just an all-around experience for really our guests to have.

The Panthers begin their first game against North Carolina on Tuesday. Their first home game of the season will take place on Oct. 10.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.