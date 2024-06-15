(AP) — The Florida Panthers look to clinch the Stanley Cup Final over the Edmonton Oilers in game four.

Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers look to clinch the Stanley Cup Final over the Edmonton Oilers in game four. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 4-3.

Edmonton is 34-12-5 at home and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have gone 26-9-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Florida has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 33-12-5 record on the road. The Panthers have a +67 scoring differential, with 265 total goals scored and 198 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 26 goals and 62 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 8-0-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle), Evander Kane: day to day (hip).

Panthers: None listed.

