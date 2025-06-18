FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers made hockey history when they clawed their way to a second Staney Cup in a row, prompting an outpouring of support for the back-to-back champs across South Florida.

The team has a big parade in Fort Lauderdale planned for Sunday, but the celebrations brgan the second Tuesday’s Game 6 ended with the Cats on top, beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1.

From Hialeah to Sunrise, and from Southwest Miami-Dade to Fort Lauderdale, the “Panthermonium” was pervasive and very loud, and for these devoted fans, the party is just getting started.

“They came out here doing their thing,” said a fan.

For 16-year-old Mia, this was a celebration well over a decade in the making.

“[I’ve been waiting] for many years,” she said.

Panthers fans in jerseys came together outside Versailles Restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana to bang pots and pans and celebrate the Cats’ resounding victory.

It was a similar situation down Southwest Eighth Street from Versailles outside La Carreta Restaurant,

Fans at the Baptist Health IcePlex also cheered for 7News’ cameras.

“Back to back! We do this, we love it! Let’s go!” said an excited fan.

Outside Amerant Bak Arena, the home of the Panthers, fans expressed what this win meant for them.

“And now to be in my third finals and the second win with my boy, that’s just priceless,”: said a proud dad.

When asked if he wants to be a Panthers player when he grows up, a boy replied, “Yeah.”

One fan singled out Sam Reinhart, who became the fourth player in NHL history to score four goals in a Stanley Cup Final game.

“I love that guy more than I love myself. I love that guy so much,” he said.

The parade is set to begin Sunday at noon on Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7News’ coverage begins at 11 a.m.

