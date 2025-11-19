SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The NHL and Fanatics, the league’s authentic outfitter, unveiled new uniforms to be worn by the Florida Panthers as the two-time Stanley Cup champs face off against the New York Rangers on Jan. 2 at loanDepot Park in Miami.

The Discover NHL Winter Classic uniforms will mark the historic matchup. The outdoor match will be the southernmost matchup in League history and will mark the 17th NHL Winter Classic.

The uniform pays homage to Florida’s hockey history and local military ties. The jersey features a vintage take on the original “leaping panther” crest with felt and chain stitching to evoke hockey’s traditional craftsmanship.

The garment also features decorative stitching with chevrons that is inspired in part by South Florida’s military heritage. The jersey’s rear hem features the silhouette of the Panthers’ rat in honor of the team’s longstanding tradition of throwing rats onto the ice after home victories.

Courtesy: Florida Panthers

The jerseys and additional NHL Winter Classic merchandise will be available at FlaTeamShop.com starting Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets to the historic Panthers vs. Rangers January game are still available.

