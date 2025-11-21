FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers and Broward County Public Schools have set new reading goals with their first ever reading challenge, crowning a new winner Friday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary have become reading royalty.

Fifty-one classrooms and nearly 600 students from the school participated in the challenge.

Families read books for 15 minutes every day for a month, as part of the challenge.

“Reading together as a family is critically important in building the foundation of lifelong learning,” said Dr. Lori Canning of Broward County Public Schools. “When families come together to read, they travel through the pages of books, they meet different types of people through the pages of books, and build that strong foundation.”

Educators and the Panthers team believe that this effort will make a difference in the long run.

