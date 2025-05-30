DALLAS (AP) — Connor McDavid had a breakaway goal and an assist, 40-year-old Corey Perry scored again and the Edmonton Oilers are going to their second Stanley Cup Final in a row after beating the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Thursday night in Game 5 to wrap up the Western Conference final.

Edmonton scored on its first two shots, and jumped ahead 3-0 in the first 8:07 on way to eliminating the Stars in the West final for the second year in a row, this time in one less game.

The Oilers now get another rematch, against defending Stanley Cup champion Florida after a seven-game series last June. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Mattias Janmark, Jeff Skinner, Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen also had goals for Edmonton, the last being an empty-netter in the closing seconds. Leon Draisaitl and Jake Walman each had two assists.

Jason Robertson scored twice and Roope Hintz had a goal for the Stars, who ended their season in the West final for the third year in a row. Wyatt Johnston and Thomas Harley each had two assists.

