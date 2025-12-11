SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anton Lundell scored with 50.8 seconds left, batting a loose puck in front of the net home to lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night.

Sam Bennett had two goals and an assist, giving him seven points in his last three games for Florida, which was opening a four-game road trip and improved to 3-0-1 in its last four games. Carter Verhaeghe also stayed hot, with a goal and an assist — giving him seven goals and six assists in a seven-game point streak.

Dylan Guenther had two goals for Utah, pushing him to 13 for the season, and Jack McBain also scored. John Marino had two assists for Utah, which has dropped three straight.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for the Panthers and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves for the Mammoth.

Momentum shifted back and forth throughout the night, with Utah scoring the first goal — Guenther at 11:23 of the first — and then the Panthers scoring the next three. Verhaeghe tied it for Florida with 43 seconds left in the opening period, then Bennett scored twice in a span of 104 seconds to push the Panthers’ lead to 3-1 with 16:36 left in the middle period.

Back came the Mammoth. Guenther made it 3-2 just 13 seconds after Bennett’s second goal and McBain scored to knot the game at 3-3 with 5:23 left in the second.

It stayed that way until Lundell got the game-winner, with Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen getting the assists.

Up next

Panthers: At Colorado on Thursday night.

Mammoth: Host Seattle on Friday night.

