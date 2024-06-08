SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - For the second year in a row, the Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final, and as the team returns to the championship, one South Florida family has been at each Eastern Conference championship game to witness their quest for the cup.

Michael Alterman and his dad Bob started attending the games in 1996 when the Florida Panthers beat Pittsburgh in Game 7.

Video from that game shows a 15-year-old Michael with his brother watching the team load up on the bus after the big win.

“Last year, we went to the game. We watched[Matthew] Tkachuk win it at the end to sweep Carolina,” said Michael. “And then we were there Saturday night to watch them beat the Rangers.”

While all the games have been special, Michael and his father said there is something magical about the first run.

“As a child, that’s the one that sticks out, and grew up remembering what made me fall in love with the team,” said Michael.

“The first time is always the best, but we are still waiting for the third time to be the charm, to bring home the cup, the real cup, the Stanley Cup. Can’t wait!” said Bob.

The duo said they have watched three conference championships in person.

They hope that the Panthers can take it all the way this time.

“Last year, it seemed like we were happy to be there, but this year it feels like we are supposed to be here and supposed to win it all,” said Michael.

When asked how many games it will take the Panthers to win, the duo predicted the team will do it in five games.

The first game is set for Saturday night at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena. Game 2 will be on Monday night, also in Sunrise.

