SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam O’Reilly and Gage Goncalves both scored a goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a season-worst three-game losing streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the win in net for the Lightning with 16 saves, extending his streak of giving up no more than two goals to five games.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end. It was the 700th career game for Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk.

The Lightning never trailed — Goncalves’ goal late in the first made it 1-0 and O’Reilly scored with 6:32 left in the second to make it 2-1 — but the win may have come at a cost, since Tampa Bay lost right wing Nikita Kucherov with 4:27 left in the second.

Kucherov took a slight hit from Florida’s Brady Tkachuk and briefly went down near center ice on what became his final shift of the night, but it wasn’t clear if the Lightning star got hurt on that play. Kucherov got up quickly, finished the shift and went down the tunnel toward the locker room during the game’s next stoppage.

There was physicality — it’s required in rivalry games like Lightning vs. Panthers — but nothing that wouldn’t be expected between the Sunshine State rivals. Tampa Bay recalled forward Lucas Mercuri from Syracuse of the AHL for the game; he had 60 penalty minutes in 16 games there this season and made his NHL debut.

Tampa Bay’s Scott Sabourin, who has history against Florida, fought the Panthers’ Bokondji Imama late in the first period.

Imama was in the lineup for Garnet Hathaway, who got hurt in Friday’s win over Washington. Hathaway suffered a lower-body injury after leg-to-leg contact, and Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the veteran forward will miss “one to three weeks.”

Up next

Lightning: Visit Montreal on Wednesday.

Panthers: Visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

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