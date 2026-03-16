SEATTLE (AP) — Bobby McMann had a power-play goal and added an assist in his second game for Seattle, and the Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Sunday night to move into the second wild-card spot in the West.

McMann had two goals and an assist in his Kraken debut Saturday night in a 5-2 victory in Vancouver. He went from Toronto to Seattle at the trade deadline, but was delayed because of a visa issue that was resolved Friday.

Against Florida, McMann scored his 22nd goal of the season and assisted on Jamie Oleksiak’s goal. Oleksiak also had two assists.

Two-time defending champion Florida is in danger of becoming the first Cup-winning team to miss the playoffs the following season since Los Angeles in 2014-15. The Panthers are 11 points out of the final wild card in the East.

Ben Meyers, Berkly Catton, Ryan Winterton and Kaapo Kakko also scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord stopped 23 shots. The Kraken have not made the playoffs since the 2022-23 season.

Vinnie Hinostroza and Eetu Luostarinen scored for Florida. Daniil Tarasov stopped 19 shots.

Up next

Panthers: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

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