HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers gave art from the heart to a South Florida hospital.

The ice hockey team on Wednesday partnered with pop artist Jozza to bring a sculpture of a panther to life at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

With guidance from Jozza, the young patients got to decorate the big cat with pediatric cancer ribbon colors, uplifting words and 3-D elements.

A bell hangs around the panther’s neck to symbolize what they ring at the end of cancer treatment.

“What I tried to do is, like, bring some smiles for those kids’ faces, that they’ve been through so many troubles, man, and been suffering so much,” said Jozza.

The sculpture is part of the team’s Panthers on the Prowl, a fundraising initiative that benefits cancer research and patient services.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.