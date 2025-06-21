HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers parade isn’t until Sunday, but that didn’t stop a South Florida children’s hospital from hosting one of their own.

It was a special celebration at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood as the staff put on a parade that brought plenty of smiles and left their young patients feeling like back-to-back champions.

“Today we’re cheering on the Florida Panthers, back-to-back Stanley Cup champions,” said Paige Cos, Special Events Manager at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Video shared with 7News shows staff carrying banners and pom-poms through the hallway as they paraded the floors of the hospital.

Employees said the makeshift parade is for those who may not be able to attend Sunday’s special occasion.

“We’re just here to spread the cheer and to celebrate in all the victories from Florida Panthers. You know, [Aleksander] Barkov and the rest of the team does so much for us here in Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, so we just wanted to take the time and celebrate all that they do for us,” said Cos.

The hospital’s therapy dogs were dressed like their favorite Panthers players, lifting the spirits of the hospital’s young patients as they celebrated what organizers called “our champion era in true Panthers fashion.”

“A bunch of their therapy dogs went on their carts, they gave out things and started cheering and everything with posters,” said patient Elizabeth Euceda.

The patients also joined in on the fun as the hospital gave them items like free pucks.

“I think its a really good thing, how the hospital gets people to do this, like their nurses and doctors, to hold up signs, and there’s dogs wearing jerseys, and they give out a bunch of free pucks and everything,” said patient Marcus Kushner.

During the celebrations, patients were given honorary recognition, certificates and other free stuff, proving their Panthers pride.

“It makes me less nervous, and it feels like they try their best to make the grumpy kids and the sad kids even more happier,” said Euceda.

“It’s a great way to help kids to be more, like, happy, instead of being, like, so sad and mad that they’re in the hospital, and it makes them feel better, and it’s just a great thing to do,” said Kushner.

Some Panthers players have previously visited the hospital, including Barkov, who has donated $1,600 for every goal he’s scored and $800 for every assist since 2019.

