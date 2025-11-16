SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jack Finley scored his first NHL goal early in the third period to break a tie and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on to beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Saturday night.

Emil Lilleberg and Zemgus Girgensons also scored for the Lightning. They improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 games and 5-2-2 on the road.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay.

Brad Marchand scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season for Florida, a power-play tally midway through the second period that tied it at 1.

But Finley picked up a loose puck near the blue line and skated in alone on goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for what became the go-ahead goal 4:09 into the third. Girgensons sealed it with an empty-netter with 50.3 seconds remaining.

WILD 2, DUCKS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota backup Jesper Wallstedt made 28 saves for his second straight shutout and Wild beat Anaheim.

Wallstedt extended his shutout streak to 141:09 after beating Calgary 2-0 on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old Swede’s biggest save Saturday came when he robbed Frank Valtrano alone in front late in the second period. He’s the backup to Filip Gustavsson, the fellow Swede who signed a five-year, $34 million extension Oct. 4.

Marcus Johansson scored in the second period and Matt Boldy added an empty-netter.

BRUINS 3, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots for his fifth consecutive victory and Boston overcame the loss of defenseman Charlie McAvoy to a mouth injury to beat Montreal Canadiens in a heated game.

The Bruins improved to 12-8-0, winning for the eighth time in nine games.

McAvoy was hit in the mouth by a slap shot midway through the second period.

With the Canadiens on a power play, Noah Dobson’s one-timer appeared to deflect off Boston forward Mark Kastelic before hitting McAvoy. McAvoy immediately covered his face and dropped to the ice, while a team doctor rushed to help.

The American then hurried to the dressing room after bleeding on the ice. Teammate Nikita Zadorov was seen trying to retrieve lost teeth.

Zadorov and Montreal’s Jayden Struble fought off the opening faceoff as the Bell Centre erupted. Four minutes later, Canadiens bruiser Arber Xhekaj dropped the gloves with Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot.

Viktor Arvidsson, Marat Khusnutdinov and Mason Lohrei scored for Boston. David Pastrnak added two assists to become the third player in Bruins history to have an 11-game points streak against the Canadiens, joining Bobby Orr and Herb Cain.

KINGS 1, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 17 saves in his Ottawa return for his first shutout of the season, Alex Laferriere scored in the first period and Los Angeles beat the Senators.

Forsberg was playing his first game against Ottawa after spending parts of five seasons with the Senators. The Kings have opened a four-game trip with four victories to improve to 10-5-4. They extended their road points streak to 10.

Laferriere scored on a tip at 9:19 of the first period.

Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots for Ottawa. The Senators dropped to 9-6-4. They went 2-1-1 on homestand and now hit the road for seven games.

SABRES 5, RED WINGS 4, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Mattias Samuelsson scored at 1:05 of overtime as Buffalo rallied from a three-goal deficit to snap a five-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

Tage Thompson had a goal and set up Samuelsson’s winner. Josh Doan also had a goal and an assist as the Sabres got their first road win this season. Buffalo had gone 0-5-2 in road games as the only team not to have a road victory

Ryan McLeod scored the tying goal on a short-handed breakaway. Alex Tuch also scored while Colten Ellis made 24 saves.

DEVILS 3, CAPITALS 2, SO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Hughes had a goal and assist and Simon Nemec had the shootout winner New Jersey beat Washington.

Arseny Gritsyuk also scored for the Devils, who have won four of the last five games in overtime or the shootout and remain atop the Metropolitan Division.

Alex Ovechkin had his 902nd career goal and added an assist, and Connor McMichael also added a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who have lost eight of their last 10 and remain at the bottom of the division standings.

OILERS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored 19 seconds into overtime to give Edmonton a win against Carolina.

Connor McDavid scored twice, Jack Roslovic added a goal and Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots in Edmonton’s third win in four games.

Eric Robinson, Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for only the second time in seven games. Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.

RANGERS 1, BLUE JACKETS 1, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck scored in the shootout to give New York their NHL-leading ninth road win, over Columbus.

Mika Zibanejad scored in regulation for New York, which has won three straight overall and six in a row on the road. Igor Shesterkin stopped 24 shots as the Rangers beat Columbus at Nationwide Arena for the third consecutive time dating to last season.

Dmitri Voronkov scored for Columbus, which had won three straight at home. Jet Greaves made 31 saves in coach Dean Evason’s 100th game behind the Blue Jackets bench.

BLACKHAWKS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Colton Dach scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and Chicago beat Toronto.

Ryan Greene and Teuvo Terevainen also scored for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games and extended its point streak to 4-0-1. Spencer Knight had 31 saves.

Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Reilly scored for Toronto in its fifth straight loss (0-4-1). Joseph Woll finished with 29 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Braeden Bowman scored his first NHL goal and got his first assist, and Vegas snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over St. Louis.

Brandon Saad, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl also scored for Vegas while Akira Schmid stopped 22 shots.

Philip Broberg scored for the Blues at 15:57 of the third period. Blues goalie Joel Hofer recorded 29 saves.

STARS 5, FLYERS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson’s natural hat trick gave him consecutive multigoal games, and Dallas beat Philadelphia for their fifth victory in a row.

Robertson scored twice in the second period and on a third-period power play, giving him three straight three-point games. It was his sixth career hat trick, with one coming in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist and Lian Bichsel also scored for Dallas, which won 7-0 at Montreal on Thursday. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Roope Hintz assisted on all three of Robertson’s goals.

KRAKEN 4, SHARKS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer stopped all 19 shots he faced in relief of injured Matt Murray, and Seattle got two goals from Jaden Schwartz to help beat San Jose.

Adam Larsson and Eeli Tolvanen scored 38 seconds apart late in the second period to give the Kraken a 3-1 lead. Jamie Oleksiak and Chandler Stephenson each had two assists for Seattle, which lost 6-1 to the Sharks in the same building 10 days earlier — its worst defeat of the season.

Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves. San Jose has dropped two straight after winning four in a row.

JETS 4, FLAMES 3, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the lone goal in a shootout to give Winnipeg a victory over Calgary.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves in regulation and overtime, then faced three shooters in the tiebreaker without allowing a goal before Vilardi ended it. Hellebuyck tied Harry Lumley for 30th on the NHL victory list with 330.

Mark Scheifele, Tanner Pearson and Cole Perfetti scored in regulation to help Winnipeg improve to 11-7-0. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had two assists.

The Jets finished 2-4-0 on a six-game trip and swept the three-game season series with the Flames.

Jake Bean, Kevin Bahl and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary, and Dustin Wolf made 20 saves. At 5-12-3, the Flames are last overall in the NHL.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.