SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rain or shine, Florida Panthers fans showed up to the FLA Live Arena’s pregame party to support their hockey team ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

After two road game losses, the Cats made it back to Sunrise to play against the Vegas Golden Knights, but Panthers fans said they have faith that their team will win Thursday night’s game.

“There’s a lot of confidence, goose bumps. At the same time, you know, everyone’s nervous,” said fan Gordon Maxwell.

The arena is set to be packed, but just a few feet away from the action on the ice, a free watch party will be hosted in the parking lot.

“I think it’s a great idea, and it gives the Panthers fans that can’t afford the games able to get somewhat of a feeling of what a game’s like,” said fan Karen Utegg.

Rudy Colon was the first fan to set up in front of the stage where South Florida rapper Flo Rida is performing a free concert. A big screen was set up in the same spot to watch the game.

“Too pricey for me right now. I’m kind of enjoying everything they’re giving us,” said Colon, who lives near the arena. “I honestly have been waiting for them to do this all playoffs long. I mean, they’ve had their playoff parties down in Fort Lauderdale, I think. It’s OK to go to, but traffic over there is a pain in the butt, and I’m not that far from here, so I’d rather go ahead and come here when I can and enjoy while it’s still here.”

Fans both inside and outside the arena are ready for the Panthers to turn the series around.

“But with the energy of the crowd, I think things can happen,” said Denis Boucheka, who is visiting from Germany, “so I’m pretty excited to see what happens today.”

“It’s not over ’til it’s over,” said Colon.

Panthers fans haven’t moved from the party despite the gloomy weather, as they plan to stick around to see their team play, hoping for a win.

