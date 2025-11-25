NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A.J. Greer scored twice and added an assist, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and two assists apiece, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 8-3 on Monday night.

Gustav Forsling, Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Sam Bennett also scored and Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves for Florida, winners of three of their last four games.

Filip Forsberg, Fedor Svechkov and Nick Blankenburg scored and Juuse Saros and Justus Annunen combined to make 17 saves for Nashville, losers of eight of nine and in last place overall in the NHL.

Florida scored a season-high eight goals for the second time in a week.

Reinhart extended his point-scoring streak to seven games. He has six goals and seven assists over that stretch.

Greer scored the game’s first goal just 11 seconds after the opening faceoff.

In Saturday night’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Predators surrendered the first goal just 15 seconds into the first period, also on the game’s first shot.

Rodrigues made it 2-0 at 5:42 of the first, finding a rebound on the left side.

After being shut out in two consecutive games, Forsberg snapped a 126:52 Predator stretch without a goal when he redirected Luke Evangelista’s shot past Tarasov.

Svechkov scored his first of the season at 10:32 of the first, briefly tying the game before Boqvist gave Florida a 3-2 lead 59 seconds later.

Bennett made it 4-2 with 4:16 left in the first when an attempted clear by Svechkov hit his skate and past a surprised Saros.

Forsling’s goal at 1:24 of the second ended the night for Saros, who stopped 11 of the 16 shots he faced.

Blankenburg’s power-play goal at 2:11 of the third drew Nashville to within two, but Greer restored the three-goal lead at 4:52.

Annunen made six saves.

Up next

Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers Wednesday night.

Predators visit the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday night.

