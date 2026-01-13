BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and A.J. Greer scored twice as the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Monday night.

Greer’s second two-goal game of the season helped the Panthers to their second straight victory. His scored in the first period to give Florida a 2-1 lead and his empty-net goal in the third was the winner.

Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, who posted consecutive wins after opening a six-game trip with two loss. The close out the road trip with games at Carolina (Friday) and Washington (Saturday). Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

Jacob Bryson, Zach Benson and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who lost for just the second time in the past 15 games. Colten Ellis made 28 saves.

Reinhart opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 2:30 of the first period. Bryson made it 1-all at 10:19. Greer got the lead back for Florida at 15:11.

Benson made it 2-2 at 17:57 of the second period. Josh Doan’s assist on the goal extended his point streak to six games.

Lundell made it 3-2 Florida at 11:07 of the third period. Greer’s empty-net goal at 18:46 made it 4-2. Tuch’s goal a minute later cut it to 4-3.

Panthers forward Brad Marchand missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Up next

Panthers: At Carolina on Friday.

Sabres: Continue a five-game homestand Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.