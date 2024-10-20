SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Gustav Forsling got the winning goal with 16.2 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night.

Sam Reinhart scored a goal and added two assists for the Panthers, who won a matchup of the last two Stanley Cup champions. Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for Florida, which got 23 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist for Vegas, which got goals from Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar. Nicolas Roy had two assists for Vegas, which wasted three separate one-goal leads.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 45 shots for Vegas.

Golden Knights: The Golden Knights were outshot 49-26 on the night and 21-6 from the start of the third period.

Panthers: Florida extended its point streak to four games (3-0-1), all the while missing star forwards Aleksander Barkov (lower-body injury) and Matthew Tkachuk (illness). They had to play down one skater on Saturday due to an injury to Jonah Gadjovich and salary cap constraints.

Luostarinen tied the game up at 3-3 with 7:17 to go, potting home a feed from Reinhart after he collected the rebound of an Aaron Ekblad slap shot. Ekblad had two assists.

Reinhart has four goals and nine points during his five-game point streak.

The Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday while the Panthers wrap up a three-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild.

