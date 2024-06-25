FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers will celebrate the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title with a parade in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Fans are invited to join the festivities along the parade route, which begins at A1A and Riomar Street.

The parade will continue down A1A and end at SE 5th Street, just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, where a formal rally will take place on stage across from Hotel Maren.

