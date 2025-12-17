MIAMI (WSVN) - The 2026 NHL Winter Classic will be in Miami, and in preparation for the game, the Florida Panthers held a pep rally at SLAM Miami.

A panel of NHL executives and alumni spoke to the students, Tuesday.

In honor of the first outdoor regular-season hockey game in the state of Florida, the students were treated to 100 tickets to the game.

The Cats will face off against the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic at loanDepot Park, Jan. 2.

