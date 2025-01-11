FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers joined forces with Mobile School Pantry for a day of service.

The team gave back to the community by feeding families in need.

Panthers mascot Stanley C. Panther joiined volunteers to distribute much-needed fresh produce at Martin Luther King Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale.

The items handed out included fresh fruits, vegetables and other groceries.

“We really empower families to make their own healthy choices, really respecting their dietary preferences, and really just giving out food with a lot of love, dignity, and respect,” said Zeina Zein-Wolland, founder and president of Mobile School Pantry. “It’s not just about giving out food; it’s really about giving them that full experience and letting them know that we’re giving them nourishment and, really, hope for a brighter future.”

The event aimed to alleviate food insecurity and highlight the power of community action.

Nearly 200 families from low-income areas received the food.

