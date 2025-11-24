SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers teamed up with local organizations to help those in need for the holidays.

The Cats hosted a Thanksgiving food distribution on Sunday at Amerant Bank Arena to provide holiday meals to over 500 families across Broward County.

John Colombo, Florida Panthers’ VP of Community Relations, said this event makes a difference in people’s lives.

“I think it’s great for us to be able to partner with organizations that are community-minded that are really trying to make a difference here in South Florida, so being out here and being able to support what’s going on and especially during the holidays when people are really feeling it the most, you know, being able to provide resources and make their holidays a little brighter,” he said.

This distribution was held in partnership with Feeding South Florida, Impact Group Project and Believer City Church.

