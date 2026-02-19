HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer made a special stop at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Greer on Wednesday connected one-on-one with children and their families.

He also played air hockey and video games with patients in the hospital’s Child Life Zone, turning an ordinary hospital day into an unforgettable play date.

Panthers captain Sasha Barkov has donated thousands of dollars to the hospital through his charity Barkov Scores for Joe D.

Back on the ice, some Florida Panthers players were practicing on their own as the winter games continue.

A week from Thursday night, the Cats will face the Toronto Maple Leaves in Sunrise as soon as the Olympic break is over.

