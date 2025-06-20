FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers, reigning two-time Stanley Cup champions, are showing no signs of slowing down as they begin a weekend of celebration by hitting a South Florida hotspot.

The Comeback Cats have been living it up since their big win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals Tuesday night, cementing the franchise as a powerhouse in the NHL.

This time, players are repeating many of the same traditions as last year, such as making an appearance at E11EVEN Miami nightclub Thursday night and returning to the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach the morning after their championship win.

Many of the players plan on sticking together to see if they can turn two championships into three; at least that’s what star forward Sam Bennett has at the forefront of his mind as he declared his return while partying at the nightclub.

And the party didn’t stop there, as Sam Reinhart made a special appearance at Raising Cane’s in Tamarac. Friday morning. The star player served chicken tenders and fries to fans.

Stoked fans made sure to arrive as early as possible for a chance to meet the Panthers star.

“At 4:40 a.m., we were the first ones here; there was nobody else here, but we wanted to be the first ones to make sure,” said one fan.

“We did this last year, so we just wanted to make sure we did it right again,” added another fan.

Last year, Matthew Tkachuk, another fan favorite, had his own shift at the Raising Cane’s in Pompano Beach.

Meanwhile, in Sunrise, crowds were seen gathering outside a Dairy Queen as winger Brad Marchand continued the team’s tradition of serving Blizzards to fans.

One fan waiting in line for the frozen treat thanked Marchand for his crucial role on the Panthers.

“Thank you for coming over here and putting the team on your back for a couple games, man, ’cause he definitely saved us, and he did a great job, and hopefully he gets re-signed with us,” said a fan.

Marchand said he wants to soak up every minute of the celebration.

“When you’ve been in the game as long as I have, you want to make every moment last as long as you can, so I’m enjoying this summer,” said Marchand. “This is gonna last, not just a week, but the next couple of months.”

The Stanley Cup also made its rounds with players across Fort Lauderdale, starting at Bokamper’s Sports Bar and Grill, then to Kaluz Restaurant, before the Cats, including Carter Verhaeghe, stopped to relax in a pool with Lord Stanley at the Sands Harbor Resort and Marina in Pompano Beach on Friday.

“It’s been a great day and we’re just cruising, having a great time,” said Verhaeghe.

The players’ tour with the Cup caught fans off guard. They said the unexpected visit was better than anything they could’ve imagined.

“Today has been like nothing else, so we feel like celebrities, too, seeing all the fans hollering, cheering, everybody’s got their jerseys on,” said Caroline Mozo.

It’s surreal, actually,” said Ivan Lewis.

“Hanging out here, I had no idea this was gonna happen,” said Tony. “This has been better than the parade, best thing I could ask for today.”

Celebrations are set to continue leading up to Sunday’s championship parade and rally. Organizers have set the stage for the weekend’s must-attend event as officials remind fans to remain patient and prepared.

The parade is set to begin at noon along A1A, at Riomar Street, and will travel south to Southeast Fifth Street, where a stage will be set up across from Hotel Maren for a formal rally at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.