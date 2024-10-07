The Florida Panthers announced that out of an abundance of caution, Monday’s Champions Ring Ceremony will not continue as planned.

A statement from the Panthers quoted Panthers’ President and CEO Matt Caldwell”As this event would take resources from first responders and service providers, we have made the tough decision to cancel our Champions Ring Ceremony out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all involved. We will instead distribute our championship rings privately,”

Fans can expect a full refund at their point of purchase.

