SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several fans made their way to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise to support the Florida Panthers ahead of the potential series-clinching Game 4.

The Panthers are one win away from eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes in a four-game sweep.

“I expect to win, that’s what I expect,” said Maiya Xirinachs.

If the Panthers win the series, it would be their third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance and give them a chance to win a second straight title.

“I would like to see them win another cup,” said Trinity.

They could also join a small list by becoming only the ninth franchise to reach the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons, and the first to do it since the New York Islanders did it four consecutive times from 1979-1983.

An opportunity that brought some fans out to the arena four hours in advance for Monday night’s game.

“I love being here ’cause you get to be in all the energy, you get to see everything,” said Jaina Berkley.

The team’s hard work and dedication to each other sparking pride and enthusiasm as fans eagerly await Game 4 to begin.

“Just the camaraderie that goes on in that locker room, everything we see as fans is honestly truly beautiful,” said Xirinachs.

“I just love the dedication they that bring and the energy with the fans,” said Stephanie Mazzei.

Fans hope the Panthers wrap up the series tonight at home, not only to get the extra rest and time to prepare, but to make it clear that hockey now runs through Florida.

“We’re really showing the NHL, and everybody that’s an NHL fan, that Florida is a hockey state,” said Emily Mazzei.

If the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final, they would play the winner of Western Conference Finals.

