SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Panthers fans are fired up at the Cats’ chance to close out their series against the Oilers in Game 6 when the puck drops in Sunrise, Tuesday night.

Fans told 7News they feel a range of emotions from nervous to confident, but that they know the Edmonton Oilers are in their way to the ultimate goal: winning the Stanley Cup.

“Just dig in, you guys can do it, I know that you can do it,” said Jamie Scawthorn.

Some fans offered words of encouragement to the Cats ahead of Game 6.

“Just believe in yourselves the way all your fans do. That’s all you need,” said Lisa Fedick.

If the Panthers win Tuesday night, they will become two-time Stanley Cup champions and back-to-back champions after beating the Oilers in 2024.

The team posted “looking for one more” on Instagram after their Game 5 victory.

Cats fans are hoping to secure the victory Tuesday night, not wanting to take any chances of the series going back to Edmonton for a do-or-die Game 7.

“I wanna do it in six, no reason to do it in their house. It’s time that we win it here,” said Keith Hoff.

Up until this point, the series between the Panthers and Oilers has been hard-fought, with three of the first five games of the series going into overtime periods, including double overtime in Game 2.

“Hats off to the Oilers, they play hard, but I think we got this,” said Ryan Reidy.

Ticket prices for Tuesday’s pivotal Game 6 skyrocketed as fans jumped at the chance to watch their home team win the Stanley Cup in front of a cheering crowd after pulling off a crucial win on the road in Edmonton for Game 5.

According to Vivid Seats. Game 6 is now the most in-demand event in Florida this year.

On Monday, fans showed up in numbers to the Panthers team store at the Baptist Health IcePlex to stock up on fresh gear.

Among the fans checking out merchandise was “Squid Game” actor Chad Van Horn, who played “Player 286” in the Netflix series.

Van Horn picked up a Matthew Tkachuk jersey and offered the team his own advice.

“All I can tell them is, ‘do what got you here,’ and that’s what’s gonna take it home and, again, I can’t wait to celebrate with these guys again,” said Van Horn.

For one fan, Tuesday’s game is important for a different reason.

“I’m the father of Jesper Boqvist,” said Patrick Boqvist, the father of Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist.

Patrick said his son and teammates are razor-focused on Tuesday’s game and nothing else.

“Very proud, very proud,” he said.

Reidy, another father, said he was buying his son a special gift ahead of Game 6.

“I purchased a jersey for him of Jonah Gadjovich, one of his favorite players. He likes the way he plays, he’s hard-nosed and just never gives up,” said Reidy.

Game 6 starts Tuesday night at 8 p.m. If the Oilers win, Game 7 will take place in Edmonton, Friday night at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.