SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following the Florida Panthers’ second consecutive win over the Oilers in the Stanley Cup finals, fans across South Florida took to the streets to join in the historic moments.

The sights and sounds of a hockey championship win come with a flair only South Florida can deliver.

“We did it again!” said one fan.

Waves of Cats fanatics made their way across the region, from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise to the streets of Calle Ocho in Hialeah.

Some inside the arena walked out with the first championship merchandise to hit store shelves. Others walked away disappointed, but for other reasons.

“We have a great hockey team, but I just can’t believe how good Florida is. I don’t even know if your fan bae realizes how lucky it is,” said one man. “I think the Panthers should take a year off. I think they should drink, and I think they should give someone else a chance. That’s what we need.”

From the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise to the second-floor balcony of the Elbow Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Florida Panthers know how to party after a Stanley Cup win.

But they also know what to spotlight: the trophy itself.

Last year, the trophy was spotted getting kissed before showering beer on the fans.

This year, the cup has another place to go. On social media, the Stanley Cup is already asking team captain Matthew Tkachuk, “Same time at the Elbo Room?”

He hasn’t responded, but if locker room video is any indication, it’s safe to say he’s in a celebratory mood.

Fans were seen at the Elbo Room in Las Olas, waiting for the Comeback Cats to make an appearance.

One fan, who works at the arena, shared a video of the inside of the locker room as the team celebrated.

“What a priceless moment,” he said. “I can’t put a number on that. It’s just such an honor to be a part of that crew and have my father be a part of that. It’s something I’ll never forget, ever. We’re expecting a dip in the Atlantic, so just stay tuned. There are a lot of rumors going around. So, I’m definitely going to wait it out. Why wouldn’t I support the tradition?”

Fans are free to celebrate with the latest championship gear.

In the wake of the celebration, more gear for fans is slated to hit sporting goods stores Wednesday morning, with fans saying they’re not only ready for the gear, but they’re ready to do it all over again next season.

“That’s how we do it down here in South Florida,” said another fan. “We got no ice, we got heat! We bring heat to the NHL, baby!”

Dick’s Sporting Goods in South Florida will offer official Stanley Cup merchandise. A handful of stores selling Panthers merch are set to open at 9:00 a.m.

