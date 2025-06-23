FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers had the time of their lives at this weekend’s parade and rally on Fort Lauderdale Beach — and so did the hundreds of thousands fans who cheered them on, including several who used their shoes as beer glasses.

It was a fan frenzy along sunbaked A1A as paradegoers lined the streets and celebrated the men of the hour and their trophy, Sunday afternoon.

“Because the Panthers won!” said young Panthers fan Hunter Mew.

That’s right. South Florida’s hometown ice hockey team skated away with the Stanley Cup for a second year in a row following a fiercely fought final series against the Edmonton Oilers.

“Winners, now we’re champions, man, again!” said another fan.

“We’re the champions of the world! We’re taking over!” said a third fan.

“You know, we’re all out here, it looks like it’s about 10 times more people than last year,” said fan Kyle Petes.

The temperatures stayed in the 80s, but the heat index made them feel much, much warmer.

“We’re out here enjoying the sun, enjoying the parade,” said a fan

“Hockey in Florida is the best it’s ever been. The crowd is out here,” said fan Paul Kay.

Some were all decked out in festive attire.

“The rat’s got to have a sombrero, I’ve got to have a sombrero,” said a fan.

They came together to show love to the players who brought home the Stanley Cup once again

“Brad Marchand the king, the rest of the squad came along; Bobby is the best goalie on the planet,” said a fan.

“I’m happy for ‘Reino’ to get four goals. That was awesome, man,” said another fan.

“I’m feeling amazing. I’m a local resident, and the Panthers bring such great pride and energy to the community,” said fan Joy Balick.

Some fans even got to rub elbows with players along the parade route, while others watched from bar balconies.

“We’re celebrating, we’re dancing, we’re drinking,” said a fan.

A group of friends even drank beer out of their shoes. 7News cameras captured the shirtless duo as they gulped the brews.

But whether or not they were drinking, spectators were most definitely in a party mood at the place to be this weekend for South Florida sports fans.

There was thing some attendees were bold enough to predict.

“And next year, threepeat! Believe that!” said a fan.

How sweltering was the weather? Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they received 117 calls for heat-related illnesses that resulted in 80 transports. Thankfully, officials said, everyone is OK.

