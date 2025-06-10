FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Their energy is simply electric, and of course, they are ready for rats.

Florida Panthers fans are still riding the high from a commanding victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The absolute beatdown went down Monday night at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, where the Cats crushed the Oilers 6 to 1 to take the lead in the series.

Euphoric Panthers fans could not contain their excitement as they walked out of the venue.

“Oh, my God, phenomenal game. I thought it was goint be a lot closer,” a fan told 7News reporter Marisela Burgos.

The big win sent these devoted admirers into a frenzy — with a second championship within sight..

And a win like this might have the Oilers on the ropes.

The fan who spoke with Burgos made a fearless prediction.

“I think that we’re gonna go to Game 6, next Monday here [in Sunrise], and I think it’s going to be all done,” he said.

The floodgates opened in the second period, and the goals just kept coming for the Panthers.

After a while, it looked like the Edmonton team quit playing hockey and just wanted to fight. At one point, just about every player on the ice was throwing punches.

“You’re just gonna start seeing 10-minute misconducts getting handed out,” said a commentator during the game.

Toward the end, two Oilers players jumped on Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuck. The fighting lingered even after the game ended..

Fans said the Panthers got to these Oilers.

The brouhaha started right at the beginning of the second period.

“I think it started right at the beginning of the second [period. The Oilers] were frustrated after the first period. You know, [the Panthers] scored two, then they scored three. I think they were just frustrated, and they didn’t have another play in the playbook,” said a fan.

“I think they got their butts beat and beat good, and they were frustrated, and they took it out like a bunch of children,” said another fan.

7News cameras captured fans waiting to buy gear at Pantherland in Sunrise before the store was even open.

“Jerseys, probably a hat. Big hat guy,” said a fan

At the practice facility in Fort Lauderdale, merchandise has been flying off shelves..

“I promised my granddaughter I’d take her to Game 6. I’d say it’s 50/50 we get there,” said a fan.

But it’s still just 2 to 1, and anything can happen.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final goes down Thursday night at the Amerant Bank Arena

