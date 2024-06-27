SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers are still riding high after clinching the Stanley Cup, with celebrations continuing into the week.

The team made a high-profile appearance at Club E11EVEN in Miami on Wednesday night, where they were seen hoisting the trophy amid cheers from fans. Ahead of the late night festivities at 11 p.m., the team dined at Catch, Miami Beach’s hottest restaurant.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who has been a vocal presence throughout the festivities, shared details of the ongoing celebrations during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“When you win the cup, it’s crazy. All plans are off. You just wake up one day, and whatever happens that day happens. That cup is the most attractive thing in the world and brings everybody together,” Tkachuk said.

The team’s journey since Monday night has been a whirlwind of events, starting in the locker room and moving to Tkachuk’s house and then to Elbo Room by early Tuesday morning.

“We had it in the locker room from midnight to 3 a.m. Then everyone came back to my house at 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m. Then we were at Elbo Room by 8 a.m.,” recounted Tkachuk.

The enthusiasm reached its peak Wednesday night as foam flowed and the Stanley Cup was raised repeatedly inside E11EVEN. Video from the party showed the team and fans chanting Queen’s “We Are the Champions” as players celebrated on stage.

Tkachuk also expressed his gratitude to the fans.

“To all the Panthers fans that have been celebrating and will be celebrating all week, you guys are the best,” he said.

Adding to the festivities, Tkachuk on Thursday morning met fans while working at Raising Canes, located at 2501 N Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

Screenshot of Matthew Tkachuk’s Instagram story announcing he will be at Raising Canes in Pompano Beach at 10 a.m. Thursday. (Courtesy: Instagram)

Hundreds of people gathered at the fried chicken restaurant just to catch a glimpse of the Stanley Cup champ.

7News cameras captured the moment Tkachuk walked into the restaurant as fans cheered and snapped pictures.

Several reporters at the eatery later asked questions to the star player.

“I can’t believe how many people are out here,” said Tkachuk. “It’s very humbling. It is very humbling to see. It’s very special to me.”

Tkachuk described the thrill of winning Monday night’s nailbiter game.

“Coming back and having the home ice, having the crowd support — the crowd was so unbelievable for that Game 7,” he said.

Not even a steamy, hot Florida summer day was going to keep these fans from meeting their hockey hero.

“It’s like once in a lifetime. They just won. Most of us are big fans since we were born,” said a young woman.

Tkachuk, who just had one hour of sleep, even served some chicken tenders and sandwiches to drive-thru customers.

“Oh, my God, incredible. I feel like I’m going to pass out,” said one very satisfied customer before she drove away.

It has certainly been quite the week for these Cats, and they still have their championship parade scheduled for Sunday.

“It’s going to be so special. Right down the beach, not too far from where my house is,” said Tkachuk. “Places and areas that I’ve hung out ever since I’ve been here, so to see the transformation of what it’s gonna look like at the parade, to have the cup there and to see all the fans, I’ve been looking forward to this day my whole entire life, so I can’t wait.”

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Fans are invited to join the festivities along the parade route, which begins at A1A and Riomar Street.

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart is at the Dick’s Sporting Goods location in Sawgrass Mills Mall at 12801 West Sunrise Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

