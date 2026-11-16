DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored at 2:56 of overtime to lift the Dallas Stars past the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Sunday night.

Robertson took a pass from Roope Hintz and scored on a backhander for his team-leading 10th goal this season and his seventh career overtime score.

Dallas’ Casey DeSmith won the matchup of backup goaltenders with 25 saves while Florida’s Akira Schmid stopped 20 shots.

Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Panthers, beating them for the first time since Jan. 8, 2023.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Both teams completed a back-to-back and played a third game in four nights. Dallas won both, shutting out Buffalo 2-0 on Saturday and completing a 3-1-0 homestand. Florida won 4-1 at St. Louis on Saturday.

The Stars are 3-0 in overtime this season, the Panthers 2-3.

Tkachuk opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:27 of the second period with a shot from the right circle off the bottom of the crossbar, with brother Brady screening DeSmith, for his 700th career NHL point. It was only the fourth goal allowed by Dallas’ league-best home penalty kill in 45 shorthanded situations.

Johnston tied the score about five minutes later when he controlled a cross-ice pass from Thomas Harley and scored easily with Schmid on the far side of the net. Three of Florida’s skaters had been on the ice for close to two minutes.

Harley has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last seven games

The Stars played with five defensemen from early in the second period with Tyler Myers sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Panthers: Host Edmonton on Tuesday.

Stars: Play the first of two consecutive games at Vegas on Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.