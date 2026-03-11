SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals in the final 90 seconds to rally the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

With Florida goalie Daniil Tarasov on the bench, Verhaeghe scored with 1:30 remaining to make it 3-all.

Then, with 15 seconds left, Verhaeghe took a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and his shot went off the skate of Detroit defenseman Justin Faulk and past goalie Josh Gibson.

Vinnie Hinostroza had his first goal and assist for the Panthers, and Niko Mikkola also scored. Tarasov stopped 25 shots.

Faulk had a goal and an assist in his second game for the Red Wings, who also lost to the Panthers 3-1 at Detroit on Friday night. Faulk was acquired from St. Louis at Friday’s trade deadline.

Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper also scored for the Red Wings, and Gibson made 24 saves.

Hinostroza scored at 9:48 of the first period to give Florida a 1-0 lead. He was acquired from Minnesota on Friday. Hinostroza played in nine games for Florida during the 2020-21 season but did not record a point.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead at 12:59 of the second when Faulk shoveled a backhanded shot from 30 feet out that went over Tarasov’s shoulder.

Florida tied the score 2-2 at 5:10 of the third on Mikkola’s bouncing shot from the blue line that deflected off Faulk’s skate before going past Gibson.

Just over a minute later, the Red Wings retook the lead on Kasper’s breakaway.

Detroit center Andrew Copp left the game in the second period with an apparent left leg injury and did not return.

The Panthers played without their two leading scorers, Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart.

Up next

Red Wings: Visit Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Panthers: Host Columbus on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.