SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cancer survivor met a stem cell donor at a Florida Panthers game at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

Jeramiah Major, a cancer survivor met Peyton Campbell, his stem cell donor for the first time since his transplant at the game.

He said that having thousands of people celebrate the woman who saved his life meant everything to him.

“She made it happen, she saved my life and I am grateful to have her exposed to all of these people to know what she did. She’s smart, she’s like an OB-GYN and stuff, she’s smart, she’s a good person so I am grateful,” he said.

“There are not a lot of people of color on the registry, so I wanted to help represent that, and its also so easy to swab and be part of the registry and you’ll never know who you’ll be able to help,” said Campbell.

Patients often match with someone who shares a background with them.

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