FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It is now a family affair for the Florida Panthers after the team scored Brady Tkachuk, the younger brother of the team’s two-time Stanley Cup championship star player Matthew, and the newest member addressed reporters for the first time as a Cat.

The Panthers’ general manager, Bill Zito, introduced Brady at a news conference held at the team’s training facility at the War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning.

The Panthers finalized a deal Sunday night with the Ottawa Senators that involved sending them four draft picks in exchange for Brady, a left wing for the Senators.

The next day, the Tkachuks’ father, Keith Tkachuk, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The idea of the brothers playing together apparently blossomed after seeing the two play during the Winter Olympics, and now it is official.

“So much of that fit is obvious — a style of play, obviously. The relationship, the family, who he is as a person, having spent time with him most recently at the Olympics,” said Zito. “It’s just a real positive fit. I think it’s great for the Panthers and great for the league.”

Brady told reporters he is thrilled to join the Cats.

“I’ve seen it firsthand with Matthew and been around it that just to be a part of a Stanley Cup winning team is something that has always been my motivation,” he said. “and to be here, and they have the pedigree, they have – every time, you know, playing them and after the game, it’s just – it’s all about winning. There’s nothing about individuals or individual success. The sole focus in here is just – it’s about excellence.”

Number eight Brady Tkachuk jerseys are already available at the Panthers’ IcePlex store.

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