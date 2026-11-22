SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett had a hat trick and set up the go-ahead goal by Sandis Vilmanis with 3:18 left, and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night.

Bennett set up the eventual winner by picking up the puck behind the net, bringing it out nearly to the blue line, spinning and then shooting. The shot got knocked down in front, but Vilmanis was there for an easy put-away — the assist being Bennett’s career-high-tying fourth point of the night.

Seth Jones had two assists for Florida, and Vilmanis had a two-point night.

Tage Thompson scored his 15th goal of the season and added an assist for Buffalo, while Jack Quinn and Jiri Kulich also scored for the Sabres.

Bennett’s three-goal night represented Florida’s league-high sixth hat trick of the season, tying a team record — with 60 games left to play this season. Bennett (2), Brady Tkachuk (2), Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe have gotten hat tricks for Florida this season.

Bennett now has four hat tricks in his Florida career, tied with Verhaeghe, Matthew Tkachuk, Olli Jokinen and Aleksander Barkov for third-most in team history. Pavel Bure holds the Florida record with 10, five more than Ray Sheppard.

Both teams wasted one-goal leads: Florida led 1-0, then Buffalo led 2-1, and the Panthers jumped back on top 3-2 when Bennett scored short-handed 48 seconds into the third period.

Thompson tied it for Buffalo with 11:11 left, taking the puck most of the way down the right-wing boards and ripping a shot from the circle past Florida goalie Jacob Markstrom. But the Sabres couldn’t hold on, and still haven’t won back-to-back games since a three-game winning streak to end October.

Up next

Sabres: Visit Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Panthers: Host Ottawa on Wednesday.

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