FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While crews continue setting up the stage for the parade celebrating the Florida Panthers’ second consecutive Stanley Cup championship, City of Fort Lauderdale officials remind fans to be prepared and patient when they come out to the event.

The City of Fort Lauderdale confirmed they would be hosting a rally and parade for the Cats and their fans on Sunday.

Officials are warning fans who will be attending to take precautions for being out in the sun for several hours.

“When you think of hockey, you think of ice arenas, you think of a nice, air-conditioned building, and most individuals have sweatshirts and big hockey jerseys,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

Temperatures on Fort Lauderdale Beach, where the parade route and rally will take place, are expected to skyrocket over the weekend.

“With high humidity, high sunshine and the parade will be in the middle of the day,” said Gollan.

The parade is set to begin at noon along A1A, at Riomar Street, and will travel south to Southeast Fifth Street, where a stage will be set up across from Hotel Maren for a formal rally at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

As fans spend much of the day out in the sun, officials want people to make sure they stay hydrated out on the beach.

“It is also important to make sure you have plenty of water with you. We will be handing out water and have hydration stations,” said Gollan.

Officials also want fans to be patient while searching for parking.

With thousands expected to show up, there will be a limited amount of parking spaces on the beach for attendees.

“The options to the north will be Galleria Mall, Birch State Park, the Bonnet House Museum and the Las Olas parking garage here to the south; that’s it,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz. “That’s very few spaces for the amount of thousands of individuals coming.”

FLPD also urged fans to consider parking downtown and taking a water taxi or rideshare service to the beach.

Authorities said that one lane of Las Olas Boulevard will also be closed for pedestrian use.

Police said there will be two reunification tents set up on the beach where children will be reunited with their families, in case any get separated during the parade. Parents can also visit these tents ahead of the parade to pick up an identifying wristband for their child as a precaution.

In the meantime, crews continue setting up the stage while fans eagerly await the moment players hoist the Stanley Cup in the parade for all to see.

“This year, I’m not missing any of it,” said a fan.

“I mean, just celebrating with all the fans, it’s a dynasty. It’s unbelievable,” another fan said. “Can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on the beach.”

Officials said fans attending will want to make their plan on where they want to park and arrive as early as they can to secure their spots.

Authorities said attendees are also welcome to bring coolers and food, but to avoid bringing umbrellas that would obstruct the view for others.

For more information on parking locations, road closures and shuttle services, click here.

