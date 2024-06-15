OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pantherland is on the prowl, as fans cheer on their hometown hockey team with full confidence they’ll clinch the Stanley Cup at this weekend’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Florida Panthers fans who spoke with 7News at Funky Buddha in Oakland Park on Friday said there’s no question in their minds as to what the outcome of Saturday night’s Game Cop of the Stanley Cup Final will be.

“I am 100% confident they are going to win tomorrow ,” said Matthew Wilder.

They got it in the bag. They have it in the bag,” said Brianna Brown.

“They do. I’m excited to see them win. Manifesting,” said Kayla Miller.

Fans are putting their trust in Bobby Butler, Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and all the other Cats on the team to bring home the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup in the 31 years since the franchise started.

“I’ve been a season ticket holder for probably about eight years, and this is the closest they’ve been, and I can’t wait for them to win it,” said Wilder.

But what’s a win without some dedicated fans? Funky Buddha will host a watch party on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.

Of course, they’ll be serving up their finest Panther Brew.

Even though the players are in Canada, fans will pack the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise for a watch party. How packed? Tickets are already sold out.

Some fans said that while they’re still hoping for a Cup-clinching Saturday, they wouldn’t be upset if they lost, since it would give the Panthers another chance to win at home on Tuesday.

“I want them to win it here, finally bring another championship back home to South Florida,” said fan Maurice Atwell.

Panthers fever is spreading across South Florida. Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale shared a cute clip of their pediatric patients cheering on the team, as they join a growing chorus that’s excited for the Stanley Cup to come to South Florida.

If the Panthers win, a Stanley Cup championship parade is expected to be held sometime next week.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.