SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals was happening between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers, the Panthers seemed to be flexing on the Rangers.

But sitting in the audience, a young local fan was doing some flexing of his own, catching the eye of the nation.

Eight-year-old Bryson Rosen is a Florida Panthers diehard, and on Saturday, he only had one goal.

“Sit right behind the bench, flexin on the coaches. That’s what I like to do,” said Bryson.

During Game Six, the Rangers’ head coach Peter Laviolette was being interviewed when he noticed Bryson flexing his arms in the background.

“This guy behind us,” said Laviolette.

The coach had a good laugh, thanks to Bryson during a high-stakes game.

“He likes the interview more than you do,” said the reporter.

“[Chuckles] Anyways,” said Laviolette.

It wasn’t long until, like Laviolette, the announcers caught wind of Bryson’s fearless flexing, looking like Mike Tyson.

“Peter Laviolette having to deal with Florida Panthers’ muscle on the ice and it’s the muscle behind them in the stands,” said one announcer.

With the nonstop flexing, Laviolette didn’t want any problems with Bryson.

“Toughest kid in the third grade,” he said.

Even the announcers didn’t want any problems with Bryson “Mike Tyson” Rosen.

7News got a chance to meet Bryson outside the Amerant Bank Arena to see his flex game up close.

“Flexing on the coach. We’re gonna take that win home,” said Bryson.

“What is your game plan when you’re doing this,” said 7News’ reporter Michael Hudak.

“To make sure that every single team the Panthers play will lose,” said Bryson.

“The coach turned around and saw you,” said Hudak.

“Yeah and then he started talking about me,” said Bryson.

“You hear what he said,” said Hudak.

“This person behind us likes the interview more than we do,” said Bryson.

Bryson then went on to do the pose that got him national headlines.

The shirtless pose is how you can usually spot him at every Panthers game with his dad Brandon Rosen.

“He’s out of his mind. He walks into the Stadium, he walks way ahead of me, takes his shirt off, runs down the aisles and he starts talking smack to all the visiting team guys. He’s been to probably over 100 games,” said Brandon.

Over 100 games talking smack to the opposing teams and officials too.

“One time the ref was so blind that he literally couldn’t see what was going on. Like it’s the lamest ref ever. ‘Ref, you suck,'” said Bryson.

When it comes to the Stanley Cup Final versus the Edmonton Oilers, Bryson is confident the Cup is coming back to South Florida.

“How we feeling about the Stanley Cup?,” said Hudak.

“Easy work,” said Bryson.

“A lot of people might consider you the number one fan. You take that title too as the biggest Panthers fan,” said Hudak.

“Of course! Cause I’m a boss! Go Panthers,” said Bryson.

When asked if he was cold as he stood shirtless near the bottom of the stands, Bryson said no and then gave a serious face.

