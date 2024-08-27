FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hockey star stopped by a South Florida hospital with a generous gift.

Florida Panthers player Vladimir Tarasenko appeared at Broward Health Medical Center on Tuesday. He donated $10,000 which will go towards helping children and their families.

“We believe that the way you treat people, you get it back at the end of the day. So we wanted them to see and also spend together as much time as we can,” said Tarasenko.

The day was spent interacting with the kids. The Stanley Cup was also present as part of the NHL Champions’ tour.

Each player is afforded one day with the trophy.

