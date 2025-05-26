FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Off the ice, Sam Bennett dishes out something even more meaningful than assists. 7News’ Josh Moser found out the Panthers forward helps shelter dogs find their forever homes one wagging tail at a time.

For the cats and dogs, every time this cat scores on the ice, a person scores a free pet adoption from the Broward Humane Society.

“There are so many amazing dogs here, and cats, that are available, and I think just letting people know that you can get an amazing pet from adopting,” said Sam Bennett. “And we have, and hopefully more people can follow suit.

Panthers star Sam Bennett is not just a Stanley Cup champion but also a dedicated animal lover. Alongside his fiancé, Zoe, the couple created an adoption charity, Benny’s Buddies, after adopting a dog of their own, Billy.

“Anytime we get home after a road trip, I can’t wait to get home and see my pet,” he said. “So yeah, I hope more people can adopt for sure.

Bennett covers all adoption fees for every goal scored this season. So far, more than 30 animals have found new homes thanks to Benny’s efforts on the ice.

“We have adopted, we have featured 20 pets already,” Cherie Wachter of the Humane Society of Broward County. “We’re trying to keep up with the number of goals that he is scoring, which is a fabulous problem. It truly is a win-win for everybody.”

Broward County resident Leslie Robinson was able to add a new family member thanks to the program.

“We saw the video on social media of Cocoa, who now is called Sam, after Sam Bennett, and we just said, ‘We just got to have him.’ He’s a sweetheart,” she told 7News.

The Humane Society has an entire room dedicated to the Panthers and Benny’s Buddies. An added bonus—an autographed Sam Bennet pet bandana.

“We’ve had so much success with Benny’s Buddies this year,” said Sam Bennet. “Got tons of support. It’s growing a lot, and we’re getting tons of traction.”

Benny’s Buddies is more than just a charity. It’s a movement, a reminder that a small assist can lead to the ultimate goal.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.