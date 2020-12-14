Florida Panthers host Christmas tree giveaway for military families

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers hosted a Trees for Troops drive-thru event at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The team partnered with Twin Peaks and Truly Hard Seltzer to distribute 40 Christmas trees to military families, Sunday.

Some attendees said they admire what the Panthers organization does on and off the ice.

“I’m a fan of the Panthers, because of everything that they do for the community and how involved they do get,” said veteran Lisa Deutch. “It’s unbelievable how much it helps.”

Veterans and their families also received a tree stand, lights, ornaments and a Walmart gift card for the holiday season.

